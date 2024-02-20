“Do you want to get raped!” Teen assaulted during state volleyball tournament, police say

CINCINNATI — A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a teen during a state volleyball tournament over the weekend.

Paul Joshua Thurman allegedly walked up to a 14-year-old boy, grabbed him inappropriately, and said, “Do you want to get raped!” according to Cincinnati TV station WLWT-5.

Police records show that the incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 17 before 1:30 p.m. at Duke Energy Center during the Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club’s Presidents Cup.

The teen was able to get away from Thurman and run to his parents, according to the arrest report.

Through surveillance footage, Cincinnati police could determine where in the convention center the incident occurred and arrest Thurman.

Thurman is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and has been charged with gross sexual imposition, WLWT-5 reported.

His bond is $15,000, according to jail records.

Thurman is expected to appear in court on Feb. 27.

