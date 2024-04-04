Man in custody after officers respond to reports of shots fired in Richmond

RICHMOND, IN — A man is in custody after police officers responded to reports of shots fired in Richmond, Indiana on Monday night.

>>City council considering state of emergency in Riverside ahead of total solar eclipse

Richmond Police officers were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to initial reports of shots being fired at the 1200 block of Harris Street.

The department posted on social media that a male suspect had fled the area in a green SUV.

Officers found the vehicle and contacted the suspect, Joshua Harrison, 36.

During the investigation, officers found a handgun on the ground with a serial number destroyed near the vehicle as it was attempted to be dumped.

They also found over 100 grams of methamphetamine, according to the department.

“Harrison was taken into custody and lodged on numerous narcotics and weapons violation charges,” the department said in a statement. “This is a fantastic example of well-trained police officers who know their community leading to a quick and safe apprehension of a danger to our community.”

The incident remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group