Local zoo welcomes new mammal, relative of giraffe

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo welcomed a new animal Sunday morning, according to a social media post.

The zoo’s okapi Kuvua gave birth after a 15-month-long gestation.

“The calf is strong and looks healthy!” the post said.

Later this week, the zoo’s vet staff will give the calf a neonatal exam to determine its sex and weight.

Okapis are currently endangered species. In the wild, they can be found in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa, according to the zoo’s website.

“Each okapi birth is significant for the conservation of this unique and rare species,” the post said.

These mammals can live up to 16 years and grow 8 feet tall. They are relatives of the giraffe, according to the zoo’s website.

Baby okapi Baby okapi (Cincinnati Zoo Facebook)

