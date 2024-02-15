Kidnapped woman rescued after traffic stop; Ohio man facing charges

CYGNET, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing kidnapping charges after a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle in the Village of Cygnet around 12:20 p.m. for a traffic violation, WTOL reported. The driver, identified as Langston Campbell, 27, of Cincinnati, had a 29-year-old woman in the backseat.

The sheriff’s office said they separated Campbell and the woman and learned that the female had been reported missing on Jan. 10 by her mother from San Bernardino, California, according to WXIX.

Deputies interviewed the woman and said they determined that she and her two-year-old son had been allegedly kidnapped and held against their will in Detroit, as well as in Port Huron, Michigan.

Campbell was booked into the Wood County Jail on two counts of kidnapping, WTOL reported.

The mother and her child were reunited.

