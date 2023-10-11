‘Keep alert at all times;’ OSHP reminding both drivers, pedestrians to stay safe on roads

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding both drivers and pedestrians to stay safe on the roads.

There have been over 14,000 pedestrian-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways since 2018.

Over 800 were deadly crashes resulting in the deaths of 853 pedestrians, an OHSP spokesperson said.

Montgomery County had the most crashes in the region with 872 while Butler County finished second with 342.

Clark County was third at 181 and Greene County had the fourth most with 124 pedestrian-related crashes, according to data compiled by OSHP since 2018.

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility of both drivers and pedestrians,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I encourage pedestrians to protect themselves and stay alert around vehicles and drivers to stay alert and watch for pedestrians.”

Pedestrians are encouraged to use a sidewalk when provided and it is against the law to walk along and upon adjacent roadway if a sidewalk is available.

They may walk as close as possible to the outside edge of the road facing oncoming traffic if there is no sidewalk, OSHP said.

“As a driver, one of the many responsibilities you have is to be aware of your surroundings,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Keep alert at all times. Avoid distractions and look for pedestrians.”

OHSP is offering these tips for both drivers and pedestrians:

Do not be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the roadway.

Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night.

Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to, follow pedestrian signs and signals, and never assume a driver can see them.

Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.

Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.

