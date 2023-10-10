Woman with 2 kids in car leads police on high-speed chase, crashes

CLAYTON — A high-speed chase that started in West Milton ended with a crash in Clayton Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. West Milton police spotted a car driving at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop it, according to West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright.

The car did not stop and a chase started.

The driver led officers on a chase through Union and crashed in Clayton north of Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

A female and two children were in the car, Wright said.

Wright said injuries have been reported but it is not known how severe they are.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new details are released.













