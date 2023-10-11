At least 1 in custody after police presence in Dayton following I-70 chase

DAYTON — At least one person is in custody after a police presence in Dayton following a chase on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were chasing a stolen vehicle in Clark County that started around 12:17 a.m. on Old Columbus Road and N. Bird Road.

Troopers chased the vehicle on Westbound Interstate 70 and ended up in Dayton.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person is in custody.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher also confirmed that Dayton Police officers are in the 100 block of Harbine Avenue aiding in the investigation.

We are working to learn more information and will provide updates on this developing story.

