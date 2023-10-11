3-month-old dies after car crash in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A 3-month-old has died after a fatal car crash, on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to an Ohio Department of Public Safety Traffic Crash Report.

One car was traveling west on Shoup Mill Road in Harrison Township when the driver made a left turn onto North Main Street.

The vehicle collided with a utility pole at 4:55 p.m., according to the report.

A 21-year-old woman from Dayton was driving a 2022 white Nissan Altima with three other people in the car. She sustained minor injuries.

A 43-year-old passenger and a 3-year-old passenger both sustained possible injuries. The 3-month-old died, the report said.

The infant was secured in a rear-facing child restraint system, the report indicated.

The 3-year-old was riding in a booster seat.

All four passengers were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

It is undetermined if the driver of the vehicle was speeding.

The report does indicate the roadways were wet.

It is unclear if the child died on scene or later at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

