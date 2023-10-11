Police officer injured after being hit by equipment in Columbus

COLUMBUS — An Ohio police officer was seriously injured after being hit with some type of equipment Wednesday morning.

The officer with the Columbus Division of Police was injured on the city’s west side, near Trabue Road and Quarry Trails Drive around 8:45 a.m., according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

>> Early voting underway for November election; What you need to know about both state issues

The officer was taken from the scene to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They’re said to be in critical condition.

Dispatchers told WBNS that the officer was working special duty in that area before the incident.

The incident is still under investigation. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

© 2023 Cox Media Group