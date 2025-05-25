Hundreds attend funeral for high school lacrosse player who died from injury during game

BAY VILLAGE — Hundreds of people showed up for a 16-year-old boy’s funeral in Ohio.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dylan Veselic died earlier this month during a lacrosse game between Bay High and Olmsted Falls High Schools.

He attempted to block a ball, and it hit him in the back of the head.

Dylan’s online obituary described him as “a beacon of joy, laughter, and determination.”

Our CBS affiliate, WOIO in Cleveland, reports that kind words were not only spoken by faith leaders, but Dylan Veselic’s friends.

“We should all aspire to live like Dylan,” said Oliver. “To be the product of the best people around us and attack every day with a smile.”

Father Dan Schlegal said that Veselic liked to fish and would be buried in a park near a pond.

“The family takes comfort in the fact that he’s someplace where he’s always loved to be, and that’s near the water,” said Schlegal.

After Veselic’s death, his team cancelled the rest of its lacrosse season.

