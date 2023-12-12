Her 8-year-old son died in a house fire, now this Ohio mom is facing charges for his death

NORWALK, Ohio — An Ohio mom is facing charges for the death of her eight-year-old son.

Eight-year-old Wyatt Duchette was killed in a house fire in June in Norwalk, and his step-brother Paxton was injured, the Norwalk Reflector reported.

Dakota Rae Jones, Duchette’s mother, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering children, WOIO reported.

The Ohio State Fire Marshall said the fire was determined to be accidental, WOIO reported. The cause was attributed to carelessly discarded smoking materials.

The Norwalk Reflector reported that relatives of Duchette implied that they didn’t believe the fire was an accident.

FOX 8 reported that Jones was arrested Monday, Dec. 11, and taken to the Huron County Jail. She is due in Huron County Common Please Court today.

