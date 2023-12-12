Fire reignites inside Jefferson Township home

JEFFERSON TWP. — Firefighters returned to Jefferson Township to a house fire on Tuesday morning after that same home caught fire Monday night.

>>PHOTOS: Fire rekindles inside Jefferson Twp. house

Jefferson Township firefighters were dispatched to the 5500 block of Germantown Pike just after 6 a.m. after the fire rekindled in the living room.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was at the during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

He saw fire reignite in the living room Tuesday morning and called 911.

Flames started inside the living room and quickly spread.

>>PHOTOS: 1 taken to hospital after house fire in Jefferson Township

News Center 7 was at the scene when this home caught fire Monday night.

Medics transported one person to the hospital.

Firefighters believe a candle may have led to Monday night’s fire.

>>RELATED: 1 taken to hospital after house fire in Jefferson Township

The fire is out but firefighters remain at the scene Tuesday morning.

Video and photos from the scene show damage to the front of the house.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies have shut down traffic between Infirmary Road and Germantown Pike.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group