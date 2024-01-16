Hazmat crews respond to chemical leak in Ohio Monday

MEDINA COUNTY — Some Ohio residents had to shelter in place Monday morning after a chemical leak.

According to Cleveland media outlets, WOIO-19 TV and WEWS-5 TV, a hydrochloric acid line at Bleachtech LLC broke and leaked into a containment area in Medina County.

At the time of the leak, a ½ mile shelter-in-place warning was issued as a precaution but has since been lifted, the Medina County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

Two Bleachtech employees drove themselves to an area hospital with minor injuries, both stations reported.

Two hazmat cleanup contractors responded to the leak and worked to pump the hydrochloric acid from the containment area into portable tanks, according to a statement from the county’s EMA.

WEWS-5 reported about 15 agencies across Medina County responded to the leak.

Around 10:30 a.m. a 30,000-gallon tank of hydrochloric acid at BleachTech LLC off Ryan Road in Seville began to leak due to a cracked pipe. The acid began flowing to the tank’s secondary containment unit, however that unit also has a leak. Crews are right now working to transfer the liquid from the secondary containment tank to individual storage tanks. It’s important to note that none of the material has left the property. Right now, Ohio EPA’s on-scene coordinator is helping to facilitate efforts and crews are working to contain the leak as it is near a storm drain on property that leads to a nearby retention pond. There is currently not an immediate risk, but out of an abundance of caution, people living nearby are being asked to remain inside to avoid any potential interaction with fumes if conditions change. — Statement from the Ohio EPA

