2 taken to hospital after crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people were hurt after a crash in Huber Heights on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Huber Heights officers and medics were called to a crash at state Route 201 and Carriage Trails Parkway, according to Huber Heights Division of Fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the crash.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area while they clean up debris.

Information about what led up to the crash was not available.

We will continue following this story and update as new details become available.





