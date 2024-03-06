‘Fart spray’ causes gas leak scare at high school, prompts evacuation

KENTUCKY — Students and faculty were evacuated from a Kentucky high school on Tuesday after reports of a “strong gas odor” inside the building.

The Oldham County High School Resource Officer reported the strong gas odor shortly after 11 a.m. according to a spokesperson for the Oldham County Police Department.

Police, along with area fire departments and emergency medical services, responded to the high school to assist with the evacuation, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters who entered the school determined that there was no gas leak. It was later determined the reported odor originated from a “liquid substance” in or around two separate trash cans.

Authorities cleared the odor from the school and students and staff were allowed to return to class.

Medics evaluated approximately seven students who reported discomfort, the spokesperson said. No students required additional medical care, and all returned to class.

Detectives assisted the school resource officer in determining that the cause of the strong odor was a non-toxic concentrated liquid product commonly advertised online for use in pranks.

A 17-year-old female student was identified as the suspect who allegedly poured the liquid in the trash cans, the spokesperson said.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional details have been released.

