Man shot at Pro Football Hall of Fame Village; U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Tennessee

CANTON — A man wanted for shooting another man at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton last weekend is now in custody.

The suspect, identified as Darryl Harmon, 35, of Tennessee, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Antioch, Tennessee on Tuesday, WEWS in Cleveland reported.

Harmon has been accused of shooting another man in the Football Hall of Fame Village on Sunday afternoon, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

He was arrested on felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

