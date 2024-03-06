‘I couldn’t believe that it happened;’ Woman claims sister was intentionally hit by car

DAYTON — A woman wants answers after she said a driver intentionally ran over her sister, critically injuring her.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, a frantic 911 call brought Dayton officers to West Riverview Avenue and North Euclid Avenue where they found Malia Mabry’s sister injured after being hit by a car.

“I couldn’t believe that it happened,” Mabry said

She said her sister Maisha Watson was at a family gathering when an argument broke out with other people.

That’s when Mabry said one of the women arguing got in her car and raced down the street at the family.

“My sister didn’t move out of the way fast enough so she hit her and ran her over deliberately,” Mabry said

She said she knows who hit her sister but does not think the police are taking her family seriously.

“(They’re) just not sharing a lot of information with us,” Mabry said. “Just be upfront instead of trying to dance around questions.”

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton Police Department for information on the investigation.

They said they have not arrested anyone yet.

“The witnesses are telling you you’re supposed to go pick somebody up and at least interrogate them,” Mabry said.

She said the car broke her sister’s ribs, crushed her pelvis, and snapped her femur.

Watson is a mother to a 1-year-old.

“She doesn’t want the baby to see her like that,” Mabry said.

But despite what she is going through, Mabry said her sister is conscious and talking.

