Area police chief on paid leave agrees to resign

MIDDLETOWN — An area police chief has announced his resignation.

“The City of Middletown and Chief of Police David Birk announced today that they have reached an agreement to amicably end the Chief’s employment relationship with the City. Chief Birk is voluntarily stepping down after more than 26 years of service,” a media release stated.

Birk was placed on paid administrative leave in December 2023, the city said it should be noted they have “not found the chief guilty of any wrongdoing, and he is not being asked to resign from his position.”

The city has not publicly stated why Birk was placed on leave.

His resignation will be effective at the end of 2024 to allow the city to transition leadership.

A successor has not yet been named.

“The City sincerely thanks Chief Birk for the loyal and dedicated service he has given its citizens, rising within the Police Division ranks from patrol officer all the way to Chief, a position he has held since 2019. Under Chief Birk’s leadership, the City’s Police Division has had a renewed focus on officer preparedness, certifications, and nontraditional policing duties with outreach to the City’s homeless and vulnerable populations,” the city said.

Major Eric Crank has been acting as police chief as Birks has been on leave.

