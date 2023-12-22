Area police chief placed on paid administrative leave

MIDDLETOWN, Butler County — An area police chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.

>> Former assistant prosecutor convicted of sexual assault sentenced to 30 days; victim speaks

Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall.

Major Eric Crank has been designated as the acting police chief, Cahall said.

The City provided no additional comments related to this matter.

News Center 7 is working to learn why Birk was placed on administrative leave.

©2023 Cox Media Group