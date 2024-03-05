Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton Monday night.

Officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of North Euclid Avenue and West Riverview Avenue on a pedestrian crash, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Upon arrival, police located a 25-year-old woman who was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car did not stay on the scene, the spokesperson said. The car was heading south on N. Euclid Ave. when the crash happened.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 937-333-2677 (COPS). If you want to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

