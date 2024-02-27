‘Everything went completely silent;’ People react after man hit by monster truck in Ohio

MARION COUNTY — People attending a monster truck event in Ohio last weekend were rushed out after a man was hit by a monster truck.

News Center 7 previously reported that a 56-year-old man was hurt after being run over by a monster truck Saturday night in Marion County.

Medics transported him to Marion General Hospital and later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with unknown injuries.

The man was part of the event’s safety staff, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

“I could tell he was hit, and I was in shock,” said Dave Johnson. “Everyone that was on the floor was rushing to the guy’s aide. Immediately calling for medics and emergency personnel.”

He said first responders in the stands rushed to help the man and then the rest of the crowd was told to leave.

“It was chaotic there because everyone was rushed to get out of the building,” Johnson told WBNS.

Amber Cook was also at the show with her three kids. She said it shocked everyone.

“It all kind of like was a movie,” she said to WBNS. “Everything went completely silent, and it seemed very unreal.”

Johnson hoped the incident was not as bad as it seemed.

“I sat there and said a prayer you know,” he said. “It’s almost like when you watch stuff you think this guy will get up and wave his hand like ‘I’m okay’ and that didn’t happen.”

The incident remains under investigation.

