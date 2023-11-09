‘Elected officials will come and go;’ Richmond mayor speaks after losing reelection bid

RICHMOND, IN — Richmond Mayor Dave Snow has issued a statement after losing his reelection bid.

Snow only secured around 39 percent of the votes, while his opponent Ron Oler got 51 percent.

He released a statement on social media on Wednesday.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me how I’m feeling today. My overwhelming feeling is thankful. I’m so grateful for this community, and everyone who has lifted and inspired me over these past 8 years. I have felt for so long that I’d already been given more than what was my allotted share, and I can’t possibly ask for more. This time in office has been a dream job for me, and I have enjoyed every minute I’ve had to work with such a wonderful team. Every single person that works for our city is passionate about the work they do, and getting to work alongside each of them has been a humbling experience I will carry with me for years to come.

Elections will happen, and elected officials will come and go. What matters is that you showed up and voted in a fair and trustworthy election to make your voice heard. That, in and of itself, is progress.

Always fight for the beauty and authenticity of our amazing city.

Thank you.”

Snow was serving a second term as mayor.

He saw the city through the shooting death of Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton in 2022 and a large toxic industrial fire in 2023.

