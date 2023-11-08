Richmond mayor loses bid for reelection

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Mayor Dave Snow has lost his reelection bid.

Snow only secured around 39 percent of the votes, while his opponent Ron Oler secured around 51 percent.

Snow was serving a second term as mayor.

He saw the city through the shooting death of Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton in 2022 and a large toxic industrial fire in 2023.

>> November 7, 2023 General Election Results

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to Oler Tuesday night about his victory.

Oler said he was “humbled” and “grateful.”

He spoke about his hopes for the future of Richmond.

“I grew up in a small business, I’m a small business owner. One of the things I really want to work hard at is revitalizing our downtown and bringing back small businesses,” he said.

News Center 7 reached out to Snow for a comment but has not received a response at the time of reporting.













