‘To each their own’ College students react to DeWine’s crack down on Delta-8 THC

DAYTON — Governor Mike DeWine wants state lawmakers to do something about Delta-8 THC products in Ohio.

DeWine said oftentimes, Delta-8 is sold in places like vape stores or gas stations.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson went to Shell on the corner of East Stewart Street to see if they had the vapes.

“To each their own, you know if it’s like safe,” University of Dayton junior Brandon Vetter said.

Vetter said he hasn’t tried Delta-8, but he has heard of it.

“I don’t know too much about the regulations or anything like that,” he said.

Since Delta-8 THC isn’t regulated, Ohio law doesn’t prevent selling the products to kids.

DeWine said those products are marketed as things like cereal or candy, which oftentimes piques the interest of children.

Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson said he sent two 15-year-olds into a Clark County gas station to buy Delta 8 products.

They were able to purchase the products with no questions asked.

“18 and up is something else but yeah 15, that’s a little young,” Vetter said.

DeWine said he wants Delta 8 products to be regulated the same way recreational marijuana laws require products to only be sold by licensed retailed to people 21 and up.

“I would say I feel like banning it is maybe a bit far, but just stricter, like a 15-year-old should not be able to get it that easy,” Vetter said.

DeWine also asked that retailers take Delta 8 products off their shelves until they are regulated.

