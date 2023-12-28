Elderly man who survived brutal Christmas Eve beating continues recovery, suspects still at large

MORAINE — It’s been more than a year since someone beat and tied down a 95-year-old man, leaving him for dead on Christmas.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott sat down with family members who said a year later he is still working to recover LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: 94-year-old man beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve; reward offered for info leading to arrest

“They didn’t kill him, he wasn’t dead, but they took his life from him,” Ron Quillen the man’s nephew said.

His family said he was beaten so badly he now can’t live on his own.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group