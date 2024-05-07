Dispatch: Missing Xenia woman involved in crash, taken to Clark County hospital

XENIA — UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.

A Xenia Police Department dispatcher told News Center 7 that Koogler was involved in a crash and has since been taken to a Clark County hospital.

Additional information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A state-wide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old Xenia woman with dementia, according to the Xenia Police Department.

Diana Koogler was last heard from at a residence on Luther Drive around noon on Monday.

Koogler is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Police said she may be driving a maroon 2016 Kia Sedona with an OH plate number ETZ3016.

If you see Koogler or the vehicle, call 911.





















