Coroner’s office releases identities of 3 people killed in wrong-way crash in Butler County

WEST CHESTER — The Butler County Coroner’s office has released the identities of the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in West Chester Sunday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, West Chester officers and medics were dispatched to Cox Road between University Pointe and Service Center Drive on reports of a crash.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

Gregory Meyer, a 65-year-old man from Middletown died at West Chester Hospital, according to the coroner’s report.

52-year-old Patrick Pelton of Liberty Township and 52-year-old Nicole Collins of Liberty Township were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Our news partners at WCPO reported that a spokesperson for West Chester Township, Barb Wilson confirmed that Meyer was driving the wrong way before the crash.

>> All lanes on I-70 closed after Semi Fire in Preble County

The wrong-way driver hit one vehicle near a shopping center on Cox Road before colliding with a second vehicle near Service Center Drive, according to Wilson.

Pelton and Collins were both killed in the second crash.

Police are waiting on toxicology reports from the coroner’s office, according to Wilson.

©2024 Cox Media Group