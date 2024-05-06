All lanes on I-70 closed after Semi Fire in Preble County

LEWISBURG — All lanes of I-70 westbound in Preble County are shut down after a semi caught fire Monday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to I-70 Westbound beyond State Route 503 near Lewisburg on reports of a semi-fire.

The driver of the semi was transported to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries.

>> ‘Need to find this guy;’ Masked thief steals $800 Lego set during child’s birthday party

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7 that crews are on scene unloading the semi and they expect the interstate to remain closed for at least another hour.

OHGO is reporting a roughly 10-mile backup. Traffic is being diverted to State Route 503.

News Center 7 is working to learn when the highway will reopen and what caused the fire.

©2024 Cox Media Group