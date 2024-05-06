‘Need to find this guy;’ Masked thief steals $800 Lego set during child’s birthday party

KETTERING — A Kettering business owner said a man almost hurt kids trying to steal nearly $1000 worth of LEGOs.

News Center 7 spoke with the store owner after the second time his business was targeted by thieves. New video shows one thief stealing during a child’s birthday party LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

“We just need to find this guy,” Nick O’Donnell, the owner of Brick Shop said.

Brick shop, located on Bigger Rd in Kettering is a popular place for children.

“We always have kids in the store. We’re a toy store. Here for families. For kids. We do a lot of birthday parties, a lot of community events,” O’Donnell said.

Sunday, O’Donnell said there were about 40 kids in the store for a birthday party when a man walked in with a mask, walked in, grabbed a Lego set worth $800, and ran out.

