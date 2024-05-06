2 people injured after crash involving Beavercreek school bus

BEAVERCREEK — Two people were injured after a crash involving a Beavercreek School bus.

Two four-door vehicles crashed into each other on North Fairfield Rd and Kemp Rd according to Beavercreek police.

The impact caused the vehicles to spin into a Beavercreek school bus carrying five Shaw Elementary school students.

>> Police asking for help locating missing 12-year-old in Dayton

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

All five students and the Beavercreek bus driver were uninjured, according to a spokesperson for Beavercreek School District.

The parents of the children were notified and Shaw Elementary staff were on the scene to support the students.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

©2024 Cox Media Group