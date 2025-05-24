Driver seriously injured after train hits dump truck, OSHP says

ROSS COUNTY — A driver suffered serious injuries after a train hit a dump truck in Ohio on Friday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of State Route 159 on initial reports of a crash, according to our news partner, WBNS-TV, in Columbus.
An OSHP preliminary investigation revealed that a Norfolk Southern train with 88 containers attached was going northeast on the railroad tracks parallel to SR-159. That’s when a 1989 Mack truck crossed the tracks westbound when it failed to yield to the train, OSHP told WBNS.
The truck got hit, overturned, and came to a stop between two sets of tracks.
OSHP said the train stopped about a mile later.
Medics flew the truck driver to the hospital with serious injuries.
No Norfolk Southern crews were hurt, OSHP said.
