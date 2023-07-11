8-year-old girl killed after drive-by shooting at Hamilton County home

SILVERTON, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl is dead and deputies are looking for a suspect after a drive-by shooting at a home north of Cincinnati late Monday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Plainfield Road south of U.S. 22 in the village of Silverton around 11:40 p.m. Monday, our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati report. Silverton is located just south of Kenwood and is about 15 minutes north from downtown Cincinnati.

The child was hit by a single bullet fired by a shooter outside the home, Hamilton County deputies told the station. The child, who has not been identified, was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

It was not clear if the child was the target of the shooting or if she was hit by a stray bullet.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released by deputies, WCPO-TV reports.

The investigation has continued into the early morning hours and crime scene technicians remained on the scene as of 6:30 a.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as new details become available.





