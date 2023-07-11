UPDATE: Man wins over $1M Queen of Hearts jackpot at Beaver-Vu Bowl

BEAVERCREEK — UPDATE @ 8:30 p.m.:

A winner has been selected for the over $1 million Queen of Hearts jackpot.

The final drawing began at 8 p.m. for the $1,034,737 jackpot.

After two unsuccessful drawings, the Queen of Hearts was selected.

Over 5,000 people were watching the drawing that was live-streamed on the bowling alley’s Facebook.

As card 48 proved to be the queen of hearts, cheers erupted from the large crowd inside and outside the bowling alley.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tickets sold out for more than $1M Queen of Hearts drawing at Beavercreek bowling alley

INITIAL REPORT:

Tonight someone will win $1,034,737 at the Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

Some even camped out in their cars overnight to be able to snag spots in the bowling alley’s parking lot.

Beaver-vu posted on social media some guidelines for this week’s Queen of Hearts drawing after complaints about the large crowds.

They ask that people use the main entrance facing Beaver-vu Drive.

People who got wristbands to make it inside should keep exits clear.

For people who can’t make it inside, a speaker will be outside so they can hear what’s going on with the drawing.

Drawings will continue until the Queen of Hearts card is found.

Greg Moore set up a tent with food and drinks across the street.

He’s been hoping to win since the first day of the drawing.

He has plans if he wins tonight.

“Well, I’m gonna enjoy some cocktails and celebrate this long road that we’ve been traveling,” Moore said.

According to the Beaver-Vus Facebook page if you’re ticket is drawn you go to the board for your chance to pick the queen and have your ID ready.





©2023 Cox Media Group