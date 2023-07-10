Tickets sold out for more than $1M Queen of Hearts drawing at Beavercreek bowling alley

BEAVERCREEK — So many people have tried to get their hands on the Queen of Hearts jackpot at Beaver-Vu Bowl that tickets for the drawing have sold out.

Someone will walk out of the bowling alley Monday with $1,034,737.

News Center 7 previously reported Beaver-Vu has received complaints about crowds of people lined up for their chance to win — so the bowling alley released a few guidelines.

The bowling alley said all tickets must be turned in by 7:50 p.m. and the drawing will take place at 8 p.m.

Drawings will continue until the Queen of Hearts is found.

For those unable to enter the building due to capacity limit Beaver-vu said they will use a “professional speaker system” to update those outside.

The drawing will also be streamed live on the Beaver-Vu Facebook page.

Beavercreek Police Department will also be on the scene to help with traffic.













