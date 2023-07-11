Flames shoot from Oakwood garage as firefighters battle early morning blaze

OAKWOOD — UPDATE @ 6:05 a.m.:

Multiple fire crews from Oakwood and surrounding departments were called to battle a garage fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were first dispatched just before 4:30 a.m. to the area of Roanoke and Hilltop avenues in Oakwood on reports of a structure fire.

First crews on the scene reported the structure on fire appeared to be unoccupied. However, firefighters were checking nearby homes to alert neighbors about the fire, emergency scanner traffic indicates.

Our crew on the scene observed at least two cars were inside the garage, both heavily damaged. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 5:30 a.m.

No injuries were initially reported, Oakwood dispatchers told News Center 7.

Our crew remains on the scene and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

