68-year-old man missing; prompts statewide missing adult alert

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Nimishillen Township Comm Center.

On Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. 68-year-old Timothy Charlton drove away from his residence and has yet to return.

He suffers from various medical issues and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Charlton is described as a white male, is 5′9″ tall, weighs 215, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

He left his home in Stark County, OH on Drenta Circle in the city of Navarre in a silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma with the OH plate number 993ZFH.

People are asked to call or dial 911 if they see Charlton or the vehicle.

