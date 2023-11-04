68-year-old man missing; prompts statewide missing adult alert

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Nimishillen Township Comm Center.
On Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. 68-year-old Timothy Charlton drove away from his residence and has yet to return.
>> Two people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning
He suffers from various medical issues and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Charlton is described as a white male, is 5′9″ tall, weighs 215, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
>> Woman indicted for murder of baby; police say she waited 9 hours to call 911
He left his home in Stark County, OH on Drenta Circle in the city of Navarre in a silver 2019 Toyota Tacoma with the OH plate number 993ZFH.
People are asked to call or dial 911 if they see Charlton or the vehicle.
©2023 Cox Media Group