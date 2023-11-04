Two people are dead after a crash early Saturday morning

MORGAN TWP — Two people are dead following a crash in Morgan Township early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 around 12:15 a.m. Road Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Chapel Rd and Layhigh Rd in Morgan Township.

When crews arrived on the scene they found that one vehicle was fully engulfed and the occupant was trapped inside.

The other vehicle had heavy damage to the front end of the vehicle.

There was one person in each car, and both were pronounced dead on arrival by the Morgan Township Life Squad.

It is unclear whether or not alcohol or drugs were a factor. This crash is currently under investigation.

