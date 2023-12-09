4 injured in crash in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent 4 people, including two children, to the hospital in Clermont County.

Troopers from the Batavia Post were dispatched to a crash on State Route 125 at South Bantam Road in Tate Township around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to the preliminary investigation, a sedan driven by 34-year-old Christopher Edwards of Georgetown was driving northeast on South Bantam Road when Edwards failed to stop at a stop sign.

The sedan then struck a minivan driven by 50-year-old Robin Scanlan of Bethel Township, as she was driving northwest on SR 125. Both cars continued off the north edge of the roadway where they stopped after the crash.

Edwards was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with moderate injuries, and Scanlan was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two children that were in Scanlan’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OSHP Troopers were assisted by the Bethel-Tate Fire and EMS, Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, UC Health Air Care, and Tarvin’s Towing.

The crash is currently under investigation.

