2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Ohio neighborhood

CINCINNATI — An apparent murder-suicide left two men dead in a Cincinnati neighborhood, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

On Thursday, 69-year-old Shelby Carpenter and 45-year-old Dustin Bolen died at an area hospital after a triple-shooting in East Price Hill.

Officials told WCPO-9 that Carpenter’s death was an apparent homicide and Bolen’s was an apparent suicide.

Law enforcement found a woman and a man shot near a car at the end of Wells Street, according to Cincinnati Police Department Captain Steve Saunders.

A third victim was found later and police believe that all three are connected, WCPO-9 reported.

