1,255 Ohio drivers cited during 6-State Trooper distracted driving enforcement

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the results of its 6-State Trooper distracted driving enforcement.

From April 1 to April 8, OSHP cited 1,255 people with distracted driving, according to a spokesperson from the patrol.

In the Miami Valley, Warren County saw the most citations with 42. Butler and Montgomery counties both had 10 citations.

In Ohio, Licking County had the most citations with 129.

During this project, OSHP partnered with the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police.

Collectively, troopers across the six states cited 1,895 people during the week, the spokesperson said.

The other participating agencies issued the following citations:

Indiana State Police: 98

Kentucky State Police: 112

Michigan State Police: 0

Pennsylvania State Police: 267

West Virginia State Police: 163

