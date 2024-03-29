6-state law enforcement project to focus on distracted drivers

Troopers from six states will join forces to enforce distracted driving laws during the first week of April.

The enforcement project will begin on April 1 at 12:01 a.m. and continue through April 8 at 11:59 p.m.

It will include Ohio State Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police.

Troopers will focus on violations of driving while texting, use of devices under 18, distracted driving enhancement, and commercial vehicle safety, according to a media release.

Ohio’s distracted driving law became enforceable in October 2023.

In the last three months of the year, state troopers said they issued 3,575 citations for distracted driving violations.

This is a 119 percent increase from 2022.

Ohio saw 28 distracted driving-related fatal crashes in 2023, the lowest total over the last five years.

Troopers have not released where exactly the enforcement will take place.

















