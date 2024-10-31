Security guard shoots masked man inside Kroger; store releases statement

HARRISION TWP. — Kroger is speaking out after a masked man was shot by a security guard at its Harrison Twp. location on Thursday morning.

In a statement to News Center 7, a spokesperson for Kroger said they were “deeply saddened by the incident that occurred” at their location on W. Siebenthaler Ave.

“We are thankful that no associates or customers were injured,” the spokesperson said.

The store will remain closed while the investigation continues.

“We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates,” Kroger’s spokesperson said.

Deputies were called to the store shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday after a security guard shot a masked man, who management had wanted to leave the store.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that when the man was confronted by the security guard, he pulled a firearm, which caused the guard to fire shots at him.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Streck said he was conscious at the hospital, but they were working to learn more about his injuries.

