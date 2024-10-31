17-year-old student arrested for making threat toward Butler County school

BUTLER COUNTY — A 17-year-old girl was arrested today for allegedly making a threat toward a local school.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly after midnight about a school threat posted on the social media app Snapchat by a 17-year-old Lakota East student.

The teen wrote that she was going to shoot up the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

With the assistance of West Chester Police, the teen was located at her home and admitted to writing it, but said “it was just a joke.”

The teen was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. She’d been charged with Making Terroristic Threats.

