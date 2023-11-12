1 injured after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Indiana — One man was injured after a shooting in Richmond last night, Nov. 11.

Around 11:01 p.m. Richmond Police officers responded to the 900 Block North C Street in Richmond on reports of a shooting.

24-year-old Laquent Hogg of Richmond was transported to Reid Health with a gunshot wound by an acquaintance, according to a statement from Richmond police. His injury was not life-threatening.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several casings in the area and a white car that had been struck by gunfire, according to a statement from Richmond police.

No arrests have been made at the time, and the incident is under investigation.

Investigators are asking that if anyone saw anything, they should call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247





