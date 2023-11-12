Man walks out of river after water rescue was called

DAYTON — Dayton Fire crews were called to a water rescue at Mad River early Sunday morning.

Butler Twp Firefighters assisted Dayton Firefighters to rescue a man who had fallen into Mad River near North Findlay Street and Stanley Ave.

The man walked out of the river by himself, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unclear how the man ended up in the river, or if he was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn if he was transported to the hospital or not.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.





