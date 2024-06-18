3 teens shot after planned “meet up” between 2 groups in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after three 17-year-olds were hit by gunfire in a Harrison Twp. neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 4:23 p.m. to the 4200 block of Saylor Street in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.

“They got out of the car with some guns and they got ski masks on,” one 911 caller told dispatchers.

Deputies found two teen boys with gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals where a third victim arrived a short time later.

An investigation showed the shooting happened after a planned meeting between two groups of teens.

“Two groups of teens agreed to meet up. During that meeting, some disagreements, guns came out,” Captain Brad Daugherty, of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Daugherty said the community is not in danger following the shooting because it was a result of disagreements between the two groups.

“Several of the teens are not new to the criminal justice system,” Daugherty said.

The captain also told News Center 7 that detectives served a couple of search warrants Monday night in connection to the investigation. They grabbed at least two weapons believed to be used in this incident.

With the teens firing back and forth at each other, deputies are fortunate more injuries or deaths didn’t happen.

“You have to be 21 to buy a handgun. These were handguns that were used,” Daugherty said. “How these teens are getting these guns is concerning.”





