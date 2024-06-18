‘Just nasty;’ Local community says tap water undrinkable amid heatwave

NORTH HAMPTON — Even in extreme heat, people in a local village are refusing to drink any water coming out of their tap.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with neighbors who said they spend hundreds of dollars not to use their water. Hear from them LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

People in the village of North Hampton said their water is yellow and brown.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local woman says she’s been dealing with brown water flowing from her faucet for over a decade

Brittany and Shianna Richardson run Rainbow Rescue out of their home.

“We would never feed them this water. Our birds actually got sick from giving them this water,” Brittany said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group