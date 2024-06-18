3 hospitalized after shooting in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Harrison Township Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 4:23 p.m. to the 4200 block of Saylor Street in Harrison Township on reports of a shooting.

Deputies found two juvenile males with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, a third juvenile male arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Preliminary investigation showed two groups met in front of the residence and shots were fired. The remaining people fled the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

