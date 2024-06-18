‘A sad day for us all;’ EnterTRAINment Junction to permanently close in 2025

WEST CHESTER — An area entertainment attraction is planning to close after 16 years of operation.

EnterTRAINment Junction in West Chester will close its doors for good in January 2025, owner Don Oeters confirmed on social media. A specific date hasn’t been determined yet.

“It is a sad day for us all,” Oeters said.

Oeters created the train-themed attraction 16 years ago as he chased his dream to build the world’s largest indoor train display for the public to enjoy.

“This has been a labor of love for so many years and a lot of really good people have put their hearts and souls into this project to make it the best family attraction possible,” he said.

Oeters said he’s tried to find someone or a group to buy the business for the past two years but was unable to find anyone. It led to the decision to close it all down, which he described as “a real heartache.”

They made the decision to announce the closure now to give people enough time to come in for one last visit.

EnterTRAINment Junction’s most popular events Everything Thomas in August, Jack-O-Lantern Junction in the fall, and Christmas at the Junction in December will all go on as planned.

