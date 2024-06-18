Rite Aid to close 15 more Ohio locations, including 2 in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Rite Aid is set to close 15 more stores in Ohio as it continues to go through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

Two stores in the Miami Valley have been added to the nationwide list of closures, according to documents obtained by WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo. Those stores are:

1805 South Limestone Street in Springfield

1502 Executive Drive in St. Marys

These stores, along with 13 others across the state, have until June 27 to file an objection to the closures.

Last month, News Center 7 reported that two other local Rite Aid locations would be closing. In Harrison Twp., the store at 3875 Salem Avenue closed on Sunday. The store at 4328 N. Main Street is set to close tomorrow, June 19.

The pharmacy chain filed for bankruptcy late last year.

News Center 7 has reached out to Rite Aid for comment on the closures but has not received a response at the time of this report.





